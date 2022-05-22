Jurnii Lucas, Lower Richland boys take third in South Carolina track and field championships

HOPKINS, S.C. — A Saturday showcase for track and field programs in the Palmetto State saw great crowds at the two host sites.
The third and final day of the South Carolina High School League State Track and Field Championships were held at Spring Valley and Lower Richland High Schools.
The Lower Richland boys program finished third with the help of Jurnii Lucas who won the 400-meter hurdles. Lucas is the son of former South Carolina guard and current Lower Richland girls head basketball coach Aaron Lucas.
A member of the Diamond Hornets basketball team, Lucas has signed to run track and field at Winthrop.