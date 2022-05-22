Jurnii Lucas, Lower Richland boys take third in South Carolina track and field championships

The third and final day of the state track meet concluded with one Lower Richland hurdler showcasing his skills on his home track.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOPKINS, S.C. — A Saturday showcase for track and field programs in the Palmetto State saw great crowds at the two host sites.

The third and final day of the South Carolina High School League State Track and Field Championships were held at Spring Valley and Lower Richland High Schools.

The Lower Richland boys program finished third with the help of Jurnii Lucas who won the 400-meter hurdles. Lucas is the son of former South Carolina guard and current Lower Richland girls head basketball coach Aaron Lucas.