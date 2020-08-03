COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan has a lot to celebrate after their boys and girls basketball teams both won the 3A state championship. The boys defeated Wade Hampton 55-32, while the girls took down Marion 53-33.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way for the Kennan girls with 29 points and 8 rebounds. This is the second state title for Keenen girls in the past three years.

On the boys side, Keenan claimed their 9th state title in program history. Raekwon Horton led the way with a double-double (19 points, 16 rebounds), as his team fought their way to a 20-plus point victory. This is state championship number seven for head coach Zach Norris.