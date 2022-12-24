LaNorris Sellers signs with South Carolina

The South Florence QB had been a long time pledge to Syracuse but in the past few weeks, Shane Beamer closed the gap before closing the deal earlier this week.

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers made sure there was news on the final day of the early signing period.

The state championship winning quarterback for the South Florence Bruins signed with South Carolina. Sellers had been committed to Syracuse since March and that was preceded by a pledge to Virginia in his junior season.

As a senior, Sellers threw for 2,949 yards and 45 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground as he rushed for 1,337 yards and 22 touchdowns.