COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school sports teams in the Midlands are staying ready, just in case the spring sports season resumes this year.

Sports throughout the country have been forced to either cancel or postpone their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In South Carolina, high school spring athletes are not allowed to participate in their sports until the end of April, but that is subject to change.

This has forced coaches in the Midlands to get creative about connecting with their athletes.

“We’ve stayed in contact with our athletes. We’ve talked to them through our group app, which I talked to all the kids through during the year and now,” said Mikey Purdy, head boys lacrosse coach at A.C. Flora High School.

And like many coaches in the country, coaches are making sure that their players do what they can to prepare for the season if it resumes.

“Our strength coach has done a fabulous job. All of our athletes are logged in to this app called Train Heroic, and he posts daily workouts,” said Charles Assey, who is the head baseball coach and assistant principal at Cardinal Newman School.

While waiting for a decision on spring sports this year, the coaches are holding out hope that their players will get one more chance to play for their school.

“A chance to play one more game for our school is what these kids want,” says Will Eudy, head boys soccer coach and athletics director at Cardinal Newman School. “So, anything we can do to give these kids one more time to play for their school is what we’re going to do.”

