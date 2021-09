News19's Chandler Mack highlights some of the best high school football players from week four!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend was week four of the high school football season for most schools in the Midlands.

Here are some of the top performers and the "Macks of the Week" for Week four.

- Hammond RB CJ Stokes

- The entire Fairfield Central football team

- Dutch Fork QB Davin Patterson

- Lexington High RB Jonah Norris