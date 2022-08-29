Macks of the Week: Week one

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Friday night was Week one for most high schools in the Midlands. To celebrate some of the stars of the weekend, here are your 'Macks of the Week' from Week One!
- Brookland-Cayce Quarterback Tanner Staton
- Ben Lippen Quarterback Dobson Ricks
- Blythewood Running Back Deandre Williams
- White Knoll Quarterback Landon Sharpe
- Dutch Fork Running Back Jarvis Green
- Lexington Running Back Jonah Norris
If you feel like we missed someone, be sure to email cmack@wltx.com and we'll be sure to be on the lookout for them next week!