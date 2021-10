News19's Chandler Mack highlights some of the best high school football players from week seven!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend was week seven of the high school football season for most schools in the Midlands.

Here are some of the top performers and the "Macks of the Week" from week seven.

- Saluda Quarterback Jonah Mccary

- The defense at Hammond School

- Irmo Quarterback Izayah Whiteside