Macks of the Week: Week Zero

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Friday night was Week zero for a host of high schools in the Midlands. To celebrate the unofficial start of the High school football season, here are your 'Macks of the Week' for Week Zero!
- Camden Quarterback Grayson White
- Ridge View Quarterback Donald Tomlin
- River Bluff Running Back Cooper Johns
- Irmo Quarterback AJ Brand
- Dutch Fork Defensive Back J'Von Mack
- Dreher Defensive Back Jaden Haygood
- White Knoll Athlete Jesse Ross
If you feel like we missed someone, be sure to email cmack@wltx.com and we'll be sure to be on the lookout for them next week!