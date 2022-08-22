x
High School

Macks of the Week: Week Zero

News19's Chandler Mack counts down the best performers from Week zero of the high school football season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Friday night was Week zero for a host of high schools in the Midlands. To celebrate the unofficial start of the High school football season, here are your 'Macks of the Week' for Week Zero! 

- Camden Quarterback Grayson White 

- Ridge View Quarterback Donald Tomlin

- River Bluff Running Back Cooper Johns 

- Irmo Quarterback AJ Brand 

- Dutch Fork Defensive Back J'Von Mack

- Dreher Defensive Back Jaden Haygood

- White Knoll Athlete Jesse Ross

If you feel like we missed someone, be sure to email cmack@wltx.com and we'll be sure to be on the lookout for them next week!  

