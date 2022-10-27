A trio of Midlands players are Mr. Football finalists

Camden, Dutch Fork and Lexington have players who are up for the state's highest individual award for senior high school football players.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven finalists for the Mr. Football award were announced Wednesday by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association.

Three of the finalists are from the Midlands - Camden defensive lineman and South Carolina commit Zxavier McLeod, Lexington running back Jonah Norris and Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green, a James Madison commit.

The full list of seven Mr. Football finalists is below -

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School, verbally committed to James Madison University

Bryson James, Clinton High School, currently uncommitted

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School, verbally committed to East Carolina University

Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School, verbally committed to the University of South Carolina

Jonah Norris, Lexington High School, currently uncommitted

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University

Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School, currently uncommitted

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.