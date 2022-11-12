Camden defensive lineman is named the state's Mr. Football

Xzavier McLeod is a South Carolina commit who will sign this month and enroll in January.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the second time in the history of Camden football, the state's highest individual honor for high school football is coming home to Kershaw County.

Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was named the winner of the award with the official announcement coming at halftime of Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina pledge was one of seven finalists for the award and he joined Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green and Lexington running back Jonah Norris as Midlands players vying for the award. McLeod and Green will play in next week's Shrine Bowl, while Norris was on the field for the South team in Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.