Camden defensive lineman is named the state's Mr. Football

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the second time in the history of Camden football, the state's highest individual honor for high school football is coming home to Kershaw County.
Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was named the winner of the award with the official announcement coming at halftime of Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at Myrtle Beach.
The South Carolina pledge was one of seven finalists for the award and he joined Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green and Lexington running back Jonah Norris as Midlands players vying for the award. McLeod and Green will play in next week's Shrine Bowl, while Norris was on the field for the South team in Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
McLeod recorded 54.5 tackles and 6.5 sacks for Camden, helping the Bulldogs advance to the third round of the Class 3A Lower State playoffs. McLeod will finish his high school career in Orlando as he will play in the Under Armour All-American game in January. Shortly after that contest, McLeod will enroll early at South Carolina.