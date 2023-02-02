National Signing Day Recap

A look at area athletes who put pen to paper on the first Wednesday in February.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers.

At Lexington, a trio of Wildcat football players put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent.

One of those players is Jonah Norris, the outstanding running back who was a finalist for the Mr. Football award. Norris signed to play at Newberry College where he hopes his physical style will give the Wolves' running game an added dimension.

At A.C. Flora High School, the reigning Mr. Richland County Player of the Year signed with Western Carolina. Running back Markel Townsend originally committed to Lehigh but chose WCU because it was closer to home.