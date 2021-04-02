National Signing Day in the Midlands

In the Midlands, Dutch Fork and A.C. Flora rolled out the long tables for the ceremonies for their athletes who contributed to their school's respective state championships in football.

Back in December, Dutch Fork won its fifth consecutive 5A state title while A.C. Flora won the first in the program's history. On Wednesday, some familiar faces who elevated their game in 2020 were taking center stage in 2021 for a special moment where they could celebrate the decision of where to continue their football careers.