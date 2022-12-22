A tour of National Signing Day ceremonies in the Midlands

Schools across the News19 viewing area held signing day ceremonies on the first day of the early signing period.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of the early signing period comes when schools are on winter break but that did not take away from the importance of National Signing Day for these athletes who have put in countless hours of practice and conditioning just to get ready for Friday nights.

So for these athletes, December 21 marks one of the most important days in their career.

At Dutch Fork, Clemson commit Jarvis Green received his share of attention but he was one of three players who signed their national letters of intent.

Safety Landon Danley signs with Virginia as an athlete, which means Virginia head coach Tony Elliott could plug the Shrine Bowl participant in any position where his athleticism can best be utilized.

Linebacker Chandler Perry, a Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl participant, signed with Charleston Southern University. All of those players were a part of Dutch Fork's return to the top of the Class 5A mountain.

At Airport High School, Apollos Cook made good on his long term pledge to Duke by signing with the Blue Devils. Down the road at Brookland-Cayce High School, quarterback Tanner Staton signed with Elon, The South offensive MVP in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, Staton heads to a program which is coming off an appearance in the FCS Playoffs.