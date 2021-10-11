Nominees for 2021 Mr. Richland County HSFB Player of the Year award are announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission, the Richland County Recreation Foundation and the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation have announced the nominees for the 2021 Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates outstanding character, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of this significant award will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia media outlets and 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County.
Head coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.
The 2021 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year are:
AC Flora LB Tyrell Green
Ben Lippen DB/WR Joshua Plush
Blythewood LB/RB Myles Cotten
CA Johnson DB Jaevon Riley
Cardinal Newman DB/WR John Heimes
Columbia High DB/RB Randall McDaniel
Dreher LB/HB Joshua Smith
Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams
Eau Claire RB/LB Jamodicus Singleton
Hammond RB Capers "CJ" Stokes
Heathwood Hall WR/DB William Morris
Keenan LB/RB Marquece Williams
Lower Richland RG/DT Lee Davis
Richland Northeast LB Deshawn Woods
Ridge View LB Miquel Mason
Spring Valley QB DeQuandre Smith
Westwood DL/TE Jaylin McDuffie
The winner will be announced during a virtual ceremony on December 2nd at 6:30 p.m.