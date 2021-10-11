Nominees for 2021 Mr. Richland County HSFB Player of the Year award are announced

The winner will be announced during a virtual ceremony on December 2nd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission, the Richland County Recreation Foundation and the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation have announced the nominees for the 2021 Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates outstanding character, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of this significant award will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia media outlets and 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County.

Head coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The 2021 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year are:

AC Flora LB Tyrell Green

Ben Lippen DB/WR Joshua Plush

Blythewood LB/RB Myles Cotten

CA Johnson DB Jaevon Riley

Cardinal Newman DB/WR John Heimes

Columbia High DB/RB Randall McDaniel

Dreher LB/HB Joshua Smith

Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams

Eau Claire RB/LB Jamodicus Singleton

Hammond RB Capers "CJ" Stokes

Heathwood Hall WR/DB William Morris

Keenan LB/RB Marquece Williams

Lower Richland RG/DT Lee Davis

Richland Northeast LB Deshawn Woods

Ridge View LB Miquel Mason

Spring Valley QB DeQuandre Smith

Westwood DL/TE Jaylin McDuffie

The winner will be announced during a virtual ceremony on December 2nd at 6:30 p.m.