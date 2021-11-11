Local athletes take part in National Signing Day

The fall signing period is underway and athletes across the country signed their national letters of intent. Schools across the Midlands were busy with ceromonies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just days after she played her final game in a North Central uniform, Alayna Johnson signed with the South Carolina volleyball program.

On Saturday, North Central lost a five-game marathon match to St. Joseph's in the Class 2A state championship. It was the Knights' first appearance in the state finals since 1995. Johnson was the driving force behind North Central's resurgance under head coach Andy Johnson who just happens to be Alayna's father.

The coach and his family will be making a lot of trips down I-20 to watch Alayna play at South Carolina.