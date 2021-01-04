x
High School

Bittersweet signing day at Dreher High School

As three athletes signed their national letters of intent, they did so knowing Coach Damien Jackson was not there to support them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Signing day at Dreher went on as scheduled with athletics director Jeff DiBattisto, head football coach Treigh Sullivan and head basketball coach Daryl Jarvis there to see their athletes enjoy a major moment in their lives.

But one person who wasn't there was assistant football coach Damien Jackson who passed away Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

"Coach Jack" would have been one of the first to congratulate receiver Claude Mattison on his signing with Methodist University.

But as they took a moment to mention the passing of a beloved teacher and coach, Mattison along with basketball players Davario Sheppard and Landon Dawson took part in a ceremony that bonds them with tens of thousands of athletes across the country. 

While Mattison will play football at Methodist University, Sheppard and Dawson are part of a Dreher package that is headed to Newberry College. Former Dreher standout T.J Brown earned Second Team All-SAC honors this past season so Sheppard and Dawson will have a high bar that has been seet by a former Dreher teammate.