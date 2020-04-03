COLUMBIA, S.C. — The W.J. Keenan High School girls basketball team is back in the State Championship game, due in large part to their star Freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Basketball has always been a major part of Fulwiley’s life.

She grew up idolizing LeBron James and always wanted to become a basketball star.

“I played on an all girls teams and on the all boys team, so after I played with the girls I would go play with the boys," Fulwiley says. "When I played on the all boys team, I was the best on the team. So, I was like, man, I’m actually really good."

After dominating middle school boys and girls, at the age of 12, Fulwiley joined the Raiders state championship team in 2018.

The next season, as an 8th grader, she became a pivotal member of the team, ultimately leading the team to another berth in the State Championship.

“After a while, I had to realize that I was a leader on the team, and that just because I’m young doesn’t mean that I can’t be a leader on and off the court.” Fulwiley said.

For Keenan Girls Coach Reggie McLain, Fulwiley's approach to the game at her age is unlike any player he has ever coached.

“Definitely once in a generation. We had some great players here at Keenan but never a player at that age who is that good,” Coach McLain said.

This season, Fulwiley has built on her impressive 2019 season by leading the Raiders in points and assists during the regular season and leading them back to the state championship.

And after going through the pain of coming up short last year, Fulwiley is committed to winning it all this season.

“My mindset going into Saturday is to play good defense and then the offense will come," Fulwiley says. "Having two rings as a ninth grader isn’t really normal to most people, so I’m just ready to do that.”

The Raiders will take on Marion in the 3A Girls State Championship game this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena