How Gray Collegiate Academy paid tribute to the late Phil Petty

On the 1st day of high school football practice for the SCHSL schools, Gray Collegiate Academy made sure to honor the memory of the former South Carolina quarterback

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of high school football practice was unlike any previous first day for Gray Collegiate Academy.

The War Eagles held their first workout as the reigning Class 2A state champions and they did so at the Glenforest School. With construction of their new on-campus stadium still ongoing, the team is having to practice off-campus until that new facility is completed.

As the team made its way onto the practice fields for practice, a #14 jersey was hanging on the gate and the players made sure to touch that jersey when they passed by.

That jersey is honoring the memory of former Gamecock quarterback Phil Petty who passed away last week after a brief illness. He was just 43 years old.

His former Gamecock teammate and close friend Adam Holmes had hired Petty to be his co-offensive coordinator and Petty was all set to be a part of the 2022 GCA squad.

But with Petty's sudden passing, Holmes is left with the memories of his friend and another reminder of life's fragility.