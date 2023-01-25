Arden Conyers is a News19 Player of the Week

The South Carolina signee will bring quality skills and quality character to the Gamecock program.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers is the leading scorer for the Westwood Redhawks at nearly 23 points per game.

The three-star small forward appeared to be on his way to a mid-major program until last summer when he received an offer from South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris.

Conyers accepted the offer and then in December, he made it official by signing with USC.