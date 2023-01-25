Arden Conyers is a News19 Player of the Week

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers is the leading scorer for the Westwood Redhawks at nearly 23 points per game.
The three-star small forward appeared to be on his way to a mid-major program until last summer when he received an offer from South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris.
Conyers accepted the offer and then in December, he made it official by signing with USC.
In the classroom, Arden is maintaining a 3.2 grade point average and combine that with his high character, Westwood head basketball coach John Combs says he sees Arden bringing a positive attitude and sharpened leadership skills to the South Carolina program.