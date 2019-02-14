Brandi Rivers plays for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and will continue her basketball career at Claflin University.

She has already gotten a major jump start on what college will be like in the classroom. Brandi is taking all of her classes at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She was on such an accelerated pace that she has been taking more and more college courses and is maintaining a 4.6 grade point average while taking three college classes in this, her senior year.

When she arrives at Claflin, Brandi will major in biology while continuing to were the orange, shifting from being a Bruin to a Panther.