Dutch Fork head coach Brett Jones says it's not unusual on game nights for Chase Raymond to be studying the stands before joining his teammates in the locker room.

Even though plays for Dutch Fork, he attends school at Spring Hill High School where he has a grade point average approaching a 4.0.

But once the clock begins, Raymond goes from student to athlete and he currently is averaging nearly 17 points and nine rebounds per game.

Jones says his ability to "jump out of the gym" gives the Silver Foxes a valuable commodity who can change the momentum of game on both ends of the court.