Chico Carter, Jr. was already the leading scorer in the history of Cardinal Newman basketball. He accomplished that feat a few weeks ago.

But his ultimate prize was a state championship which he helped the Cardinals earn this past weekend in Sumter.

It was the program's first state championship since 2013 and it came on the same night as the girls team won its first title ever.

Back in November, Carter signed Murray State and he will take his athletic and academic accomplishments to southwestern Kentucky where he will be a part of the Racer program where former Crestwood standout Ja' Morant is on his way to becoming a lottery pick in the NBA.