Lower Richland is currently on top of the region thanks in part to the play of senior Ireona Brooks.

Whether it's a big bucket, a key rebound or leadership in the locker room, Brooks can be counted on by head coach Keturah Jackson.

In the classroom, Brooks is ranked sixth in the senior class. As far as college is concerned, she is getting some interest to play at the next level. Wherever she goes, the plan is to major in pre-physical therapy.