Irmo senior Jonathan White is a News19 Player of the Week

Jonathan White made a number of highlight reels during the season and all the way through the playoffs as Irmo won the Class 4A state title.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo guard Jonathan White did not play a lot in his junior season.

But after an offseason of hard work and dedication on the court, Jonathan became a reliable contributor for the Yellow Jackets.

In fact, he worked his way into the starting lineup and he didn't just settle for being a starter. Jonathan showcased his ability to hit clutch buckets down the stretch and his outstanding play lasted until the final game of the playoffs as Irmo defeated Lancaster to win the 4A state championship.