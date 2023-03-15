Irmo senior Jonathan White is a News19 Player of the Week

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo guard Jonathan White did not play a lot in his junior season.
But after an offseason of hard work and dedication on the court, Jonathan became a reliable contributor for the Yellow Jackets.
In fact, he worked his way into the starting lineup and he didn't just settle for being a starter. Jonathan showcased his ability to hit clutch buckets down the stretch and his outstanding play lasted until the final game of the playoffs as Irmo defeated Lancaster to win the 4A state championship.
In the classroom, Jonathan is maintaining a 4.34 grade point average and he is receiving a lot of interest from various colleges for academic scholarships. But so far, Morris College is the one college who is showing interest in Jonathan for basketball. Regardless of whether he plays basketball at the next level or not, Jonathan's development from a bench player to starter has produced life lessons which he can use in the future.