Jamal McBride is a News19 Player of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jamal McBride has been the catalyst for the Airport Eagle basketball team and that was no more evident than in last Friday's region opener.
With the game tied at 61-61, McBride hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 64-61 victory.
McBride is averaging roughly 17 points per game but in the classroom, he is a member of the Honor Roll with a grade point average above a 3.1.
In his down time, he has spent time teaching the game of basketball to kids in his community.
College wise, Jamal says he is getting attention from NAIA and NCAA Division II schools so he has a chance to play at the next level, especially if he continues to knock down game-winning jumpers.