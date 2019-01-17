River Bluff is having a solid year and a big reason for the Gators' success has been the play of senior J.T. Reeves.

The post player also has the ability to handle the ball and play tenacious defense. Head coach Ben Lee says Reeves is one of those players who can give opposing defenses problems because he can do so many things.

In the classroom, Reeves has a grade point average well above a 4.0 and while he hasn't locked down a college just yet, he does plan on majoring in English. He is looking at some Ivy League schools but if he gets an offer to play at the next level, that would be something he would have to weigh.