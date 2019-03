Khalil Robinson is now a two-time state champion.

The senior guard helped lead Gray Collegiate Academy to a second consecutive 2A state championship.

In the classroom, Robinson is sporting a grade point average near a 4.0 grade point average as he hopes to continue his basketball career at the next level and as a result, he hopes coaches will notice the way he is taking care of business in the academic arena.

Wherever he lands, Robinson plans on majoring in communications.