Malcolm Wilson is more than just an outstanding high school center who leaves his high school career having won two state championships.

Wilson, who has signed to play basketball at Georgetown, is an outstanding student at Ridge View where his grade point average is hovering near a 4.0.

Wilson says he plans on majoring in finance at Georgetown.

Before that, he will hit the court for a couple of all-star games including this Saturday's Capital City Classic at Heathwood Hall.