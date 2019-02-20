The Airport Eagles girls basketball team won a first round playoff game for the first time since 2009. While the season ended in the second round, it was still a successful season for the Eagles who hope they have laid the groundwork for future teams.

One of the seniors who played a big role in Airport's accomplishments was Myia Jackson. The senior guard was the catalyst for the Eagles and her skills on the court and leadership in the locker room was a constant throughout the season.

Myia plans on attending Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where she plans on majoring in sports management.