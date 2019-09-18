COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're once again asking people to nominate outstanding student-athletes to be on our News19 Player of the Week for the 2019-2020 season!

Who is a Player of the Week? They are the players who make a difference on their team, their school, and community. And here at News 19 we want to honor them.

They don't necessarily have to be the best on the team, but the ones with good grades and even better character.

Past players of the week have included star athletes at South Carolina colleges, an Olympic gold medalist, a NBA Hall of Famer, and even a WWE superstar.

To nominate a player of the week, fill out the form below.