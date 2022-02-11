Charli Morris is a News19 Player of the Week

LUGOFF, S.C. — Lugoff-Elgin volleyball was a participant in the Class 4A playoffs and Charli Morris was a big reason for that run to the post-season.
The senior has not played her last match as she will be competing in the North-South All-Star Game later this month.
In the classroom, Charli has the top grade point average in the senior class and next year, she will attend Liberty University. Charli will play volleyball for the Flames while pursuing a nursing degree.
Lugoff-Elgin head volleyball coach Katie Ham says even though Charli led th team in kills and aces, her best attribute is her love for her teammates and how that inspires everyone to pull together for that one common goal.