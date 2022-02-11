Charli Morris is a News19 Player of the Week

She is not only an outstanding volleyball player for Lugoff-Elgin, but Charli Morris is the number one ranked student in the senior class.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUGOFF, S.C. — Lugoff-Elgin volleyball was a participant in the Class 4A playoffs and Charli Morris was a big reason for that run to the post-season.

The senior has not played her last match as she will be competing in the North-South All-Star Game later this month.

In the classroom, Charli has the top grade point average in the senior class and next year, she will attend Liberty University. Charli will play volleyball for the Flames while pursuing a nursing degree.