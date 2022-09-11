x
Player Of The Week

Andrea Crawford is a News19 Player of the Week

As a libero for Lexington, the senior helped the Wildcats finish as the 5A runner-up in the state playoffs.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Andrea Crawford was a steady performance in the back row from her libero position for the Lexington Wildcats.

She was a big reason why the Wildcats went on an incredible run this month which ended in the state finals where they lost to Mauldin.

But that defeat did not take away from the accomplishments of that team and Andrea's career will not end in high school as she has signed to play volleyball for Lander.

One of the top students at Lexington, Andrea plans on majoring in chemistry with an emphasis on forensic science. 

