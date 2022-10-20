Shamiere Benson is a News19 Player of the Week

Camden senior cornerback Shamiere Benson serves as an example of how patience and hard work can be rewarded.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A starter at cornerback for the Camden Bulldogs, Shamiere Benson had to wait his turn before he worked his way into the rotation.

But he has been a dependable performer for the Bulldogs which gives head coach Brian Rimpf a certain degree of comfort. The coach knows Benson is patrolling his position at all times and is not prone to being lulled to sleep as offenses have steered clear of Benson after the senior came up with several big plays in the early stages of the season.