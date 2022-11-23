A.C. Flora wide receiver is a News19 Player of the Week

Jack Purdy has been a dependable performer for the undefeated A.C. Flora Falcons who are one win away from playing for a state championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The A.C. Flora offense has been quite potent this season and it's a big reason why they are currently undefeated at 13-0 heading into Friday's showdown with unbeaten South Florence in the 4A Lower State championship.

One of the Falcons' more dependable performers has been receiver Jack Purdy who has provided a nice compliment to the other playmakers on the A.C. Flora roster.