A.C. Flora wide receiver is a News19 Player of the Week

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The A.C. Flora offense has been quite potent this season and it's a big reason why they are currently undefeated at 13-0 heading into Friday's showdown with unbeaten South Florence in the 4A Lower State championship.
One of the Falcons' more dependable performers has been receiver Jack Purdy who has provided a nice compliment to the other playmakers on the A.C. Flora roster.
In the classroom, Purdy has a 4.9 grade point average and while he has not decided on a college destination, he does plan on majoring in business.