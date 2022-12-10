River Bluff kicker is a News19 Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Whenever Brady Orr is called to perform, he is ready for the moment.
As the kicker for River Bluff, Brady understands his job is to put the ball through the uprights. He also serves as the punter and kickoff specialist with the goal of pinning the opponent deep in its own territory. As a seasoned senior, Brady gives head coach Blair Hardin and the Gators a certain degree of comfort knowing he is used to the pressure.
In the classroom, Brady has a 4.6 grade point average and is headed to Clemson where he will major in engineering. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and is in dual enrollment college courses.