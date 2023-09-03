Maliyiah Mason is a News19 Player of the Week

Gray Collegiate Academy came back from a serious knee injury in her junior season to help her team make history.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maliyiah Mason was not going to miss out on a chance to compete for a state championship.

In December of 2021, Mason suffered a torn ACL and immediately began the process to getting her knee healthy enough for the physical demands on the court.

It was roughly three months ago when Mason returned to the court and immediately, she made an impact for Gray Collegiate Academy. The War Eagles rolled through the playoffs and into the state finals where they defeated Bishop England for the first state title for girls hoops at GCA.