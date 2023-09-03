Maliyiah Mason is a News19 Player of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maliyiah Mason was not going to miss out on a chance to compete for a state championship.
In December of 2021, Mason suffered a torn ACL and immediately began the process to getting her knee healthy enough for the physical demands on the court.
It was roughly three months ago when Mason returned to the court and immediately, she made an impact for Gray Collegiate Academy. The War Eagles rolled through the playoffs and into the state finals where they defeated Bishop England for the first state title for girls hoops at GCA.
Gray Collegiate Academy head coach Brandon Wallace says he is excited to see what Maliyiah can do in college, especially after her knee returns to full strength. Maliyiah has received some interest from mostly D2 schools so she figures to be competing at the next level.