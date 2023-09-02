Tyra Floyd is a News19 Player of the Week

Lower Richland guard plays four sports but in college, she will be exclusively on the court for Claflin University.

HOPKINS, S.C. — Tyra Floyd is the latest in a long line of Lower Richland athletes who will compete in college.

The catalyst for the Lower Richland girls basketball team, Tyra has signed to play basketball at Claflin University in Orangeburg.

But basketball is just part of her athletic obligations as she also competes in volleyball, cross country along with track and field.

In the classroom, Tyra is sporting a 4.1 grade point average along with her JROTC duties.