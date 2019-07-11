A team captain for the Swansea cross country team along with the track and field squad, Caleb Brunson is the unquestioned leader as someone who sets a high standard for himself and he tries to help lead his teammates to reach their highest standard.

In the classroom, Caleb is ranked first in the senior class and after high school graduation, he will attend a to be determined college where he will major in chemistry. He says he wants to pursue a career in pharmaceutical research. His motivation for that career choice has been watching his grandfather fight cancer and he hopes he can help find news drugs that can help in the fight against deadly diseases.

Swansea cross country Sheila Parker says it is not uncommon for Caleb to take it upon himself to teach life lessons to his teammates as part of his role as a senior leader.