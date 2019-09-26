Gray Collegiate Academy head football coach Adam Holmes says his senior quarterback Hunter Helms is a "film rat" who watches as much video as the coaches.

That work ethic in the film room has allowed Helms to become one of the top quarterbacks in the Midlands. He leads the area with nearly 2,000 yards passing along with 18 touchdowns.

Helms is currently maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and next year, he will be tested athletically and academically as he will play at Holy Cross in the Patriot League.