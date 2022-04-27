Lexington catcher is a News19 Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Sarah Gordon has been one of the catalysts for the Lexington Wildcat softball team which has just clinched its third consecutive Region V-AAAAA title.
As the senior catcher looks forward to her final run in the playoffs on the high school level, she does so without letting her other priorities suffer. With a challenging academic schedule with AP courses, Sarah will take her high standards of academics and athletics to college where she will play in the ACC for the Louisville Cardinals.
But before that, Sarah and the Wildcats will be chasing their first state championship since the 2019 season.