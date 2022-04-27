Lexington catcher is a News19 Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Sarah Gordon has been one of the catalysts for the Lexington Wildcat softball team which has just clinched its third consecutive Region V-AAAAA title.

As the senior catcher looks forward to her final run in the playoffs on the high school level, she does so without letting her other priorities suffer. With a challenging academic schedule with AP courses, Sarah will take her high standards of academics and athletics to college where she will play in the ACC for the Louisville Cardinals.