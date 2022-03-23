Columbia High School senior is a News19 Player of the Week

Harold Reed is an outstanding student who is a constant presence in Columbia Capital athletics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For his first three years at Columbia High School, Harold Reed competed in three sports - basketball, track and field, and cross country.

But in his senior season, Reed decided to play football, giving him a four-sport calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year.

All of the practices and games have not affected Harold's grades as he is sporting a grade point average that ranks third in the senior class.