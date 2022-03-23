Columbia High School senior is a News19 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For his first three years at Columbia High School, Harold Reed competed in three sports - basketball, track and field, and cross country.
But in his senior season, Reed decided to play football, giving him a four-sport calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year.
All of the practices and games have not affected Harold's grades as he is sporting a grade point average that ranks third in the senior class.
Columbia High School head cross country coach Lucas Snyder says Harold's commitment to excellence in all avenues is something all students at Columbia High School can model.