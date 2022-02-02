Airport senior is a News19 Player of the Week

Bre'Ashia Lester has played a big role in the success of the Airport girls basketball team which will be a part of the playoff conversation in a couple of weeks.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bre'Ashia Lester has been a team captain for the Airport basketball program for four years. After a year on the junior varsity level, she was elevated to varsity in her sophomore season and she has continued to flourish.

Airport head basketball coach Chantel Amick says one of Lester's roles on the court is a defensive stopper while also providing timely scoring for a team which secured a sport in the post-season with Tuesday ngiht's win over Sout Aiken.