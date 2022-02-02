Airport senior is a News19 Player of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bre'Ashia Lester has been a team captain for the Airport basketball program for four years. After a year on the junior varsity level, she was elevated to varsity in her sophomore season and she has continued to flourish.
Airport head basketball coach Chantel Amick says one of Lester's roles on the court is a defensive stopper while also providing timely scoring for a team which secured a sport in the post-season with Tuesday ngiht's win over Sout Aiken.
In the classroom, Bre is maintaining a 3.3 grade point average. She is undecided on a major but she is planning on attending Benedict College. Although, if a college were to come in with an offer of some fashion, Bre would have to consider that college as a destination.