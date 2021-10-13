Fairfield Central quarterback is a News19 Player of the Week

Stephon Gadsden has been a four-year starter at quarterback for Fairfield Central.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Stephon Gadsden has been out of the Fairfield Central lineup for the last couple of weeks with turf toe.

He is expected to be back for this Friday's Homecoming game with Mid-Carolina. Head coach Demetrius Davis says his team is vastly different when their playmaking quarterback is not in the lineup. Colleges have taken notice with Newberry College and Presbyterian College having stepped up with offers while other colleges are giving Stephon a look.