Lakewood pitcher is a News19 Player of the Week

Cathryn Fowler has set a high example for dealing with adversity.

SUMTER, S.C. — Cathryn Fowler is the anchor of the Lakewood pitching staff. Fowler has been provided a steady force in the circle for the Gators.

Two years ago, Fowler had back surgery and that kept her out of her sophomore season. The Gator coaches were going to bring her onboard in 2020 until COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the entire season. But 2021 saw her make her comeback complete and she has not disappointed,