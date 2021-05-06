Lakewood pitcher is a News19 Player of the Week

SUMTER, S.C. — Cathryn Fowler is the anchor of the Lakewood pitching staff. Fowler has been provided a steady force in the circle for the Gators.
Two years ago, Fowler had back surgery and that kept her out of her sophomore season. The Gator coaches were going to bring her onboard in 2020 until COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the entire season. But 2021 saw her make her comeback complete and she has not disappointed,
Fowler plans on attending the University of South Carolina where she will major in exercise science. Fowler is also thinking long term as she has an eye on getting her doctorate in physical therapy. She also says she would consider walking on to the Gamecock softball team if that opportunity presented itself.