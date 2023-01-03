Ben Lippen senior guard leaves quite the legacy

Ellis Jones ended his high school career having eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ben Lippen saw its season end last week in Sumter in the quarterfinals of the SCISA 4A state playoffs.

Ellis Jones figures he did what he could to help the Falcons reach their potential.

The senior guard went over the 1,000-point mark for his career and that comes in a season when he dramatically increased his assist total by 2.5 times from his junior season. In that junior season, he averaged 16 points per game compared to just 12.9 this past season.

Head coach Jay Reid says Jones' unselfish play came through as it helped the Falcons become even more of a challenge to defend when Ellis equally adept at scoring or passing.