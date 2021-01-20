Ridge View senior is a News19 Player of the Week

Laila Acox has signed to play basketball at East Carolina.

The catalyst for the Ridge View girls basketball team, Laila Acox has been producing on and off the court for the Blazers.

The East Carolina signee is averaging more than 21 points and 13 rebounds.

But her impressive numbers are not limited to the court as she is maintaining a 4.1 grade point average. Laila says when she gets to East Carolina, she plans on majoring in psychology.