Taylor Davenport is obsessed with being a good leader on the A.C. Flora volleyball team as much as being the best player she can be.

The coaches at Temple University took notice and next season, Taylor will be in Philadelphia playin volleyball for the Owls. She plans on majoring in pre-med and with a grade point average above of 5.0, it's obvious Taylor wants to do her best whether it's on the court, in the locker room or in the classroom.

Taylor is also a part of an A.C. Flora athletic program that was recently awarded the Carlisle Cup which goes to the top overall athletic program in the state. A.C Flora athletics director Edward Moore says all 22 Falcon sports made the playoffs last season and Taylor is doing her part to create a positive culture at the school.