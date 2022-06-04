Jacob Osmanski is a News19 Player of the Week

Pelion senior has excelled in football, wrestling and track and field.

Example video title will go here for this video

PELION, S.C. — He was an outstanding football player for Pelion and he also won an individual state championship in wrestling. Jacob Osmanski could very well win a state championship in track and field.

He can certainly be considered one of the most versatile athletes to come out of the Pelion program, following in the footsteps of his brother Michael who is also a former News19 Player of the Week.