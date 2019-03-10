Jania Williams was born in San Antonio and moved to Columbia three years ago. She will return to the Lone Star State next year when she attends the University of Texas. Jania plans on majoring neonatal nursing.

In the meantime, she is making an impact for the Dreher volleyball.

As a team captain, Jania tries to be a positive force in the locker room and on the court.

Dreher head coach Heather Webb has been with the program for two years and she targeted Jania as someone she could count on to be a team leader.