Gilbert senior sets an example for others to follow

Alex Yongue's main job is to clear a path for Gilbert running backs and he does that with a humble yet determined attitude.

GILBERT, S.C. — When Gilbert's running game is on point, there is a very good chance that Alex Yongue had something to do with it.

The senior tight end is used primarily as a blocker, a role that he takes tremendous pride in doing to the best of his ability.

He also takes pride in being an outstanding student as he is currently maintaining a 3.96 grade point average, the highest on the football team.

Head coach Chad Leaphart says players like Yongue are critical for a team's success.

"Everybody needs a player like Alex Yongue to make their team go," he said.

Yongue and the Indians will be on the road Friday night when they play at Swansea.

